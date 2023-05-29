RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has opened up opportunities for Saudi citizens and residents to work during the Hajj season 1444 AH through the Ajeer portal.

MHRSD has called on all citizens and residents who wish to work in the holy sites during this year's Hajj to submit their resumes in the Ajeer portal.

The ministry enables the establishments that are working during the Hajj season to issue permits under the name of "Ajeer Al-Hajj" for their workers inside the holy sites, and employ Saudis and residents temporarily in order to cover their needs of labor during the Hajj,

The Ajeer portal affiliated with the platform enables authorized establishments to work during the Hajj to publicize available job opportunities during the season via the platform.

Ajeer also enables those who are searching for a job to check on the opportunities and apply for the suitable job for them.

MHRSD said that the establishments who are authorized to issue the permits are the establishment of the domestic pilgrims, and the civil institutions of the heads of the sects approved by the concerned authorities.

The establishments who are authorized to issue the permits also include the labor market establishments which are located in Makkah, Madinah and Jeddah.

As for the conditions specified for the Saudi individuals to be able to get the permit, MHRSD clarified that they must be older than 18 years old.

While the conditions of the residents to be able to get the permit is that they are required to be on the job with one of the labor market establishments, in addition to that they must obtain the approval of the main employer.

This comes within MHRSD's efforts in organizing the work during the Hajj season, and to facilitate the work for the establishments and workers participating in the season.

MHRSD also aims to increase the quality level of the provided services for the Hajj pilgrims and improve their experience during the Hajj.

The portal enables the establishments and individuals to benefit from the Ajeer Al-Hajj service electronically within a smooth manner through the following website: https://www.ajeer.com.sa

It is noteworthy that Ajeer is considered the new interface to display the available job opportunities inside Saudi Arabia, as it enables the individuals to submit their CVs and apply for different jobs in several companies and various sectors.

Ajeer seeks to enhance the flexibility and movement of the labor force in the labor market, in order to cover the establishments' need, in addition to increasing the productivity and effectiveness of the labor force in the market.

It also provides flexible solutions for the employers and exchange knowledge with them. This is alongside reducing dependence on external recruitment.

