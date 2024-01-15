RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD), through the Ajeer platform, has launched an incentive initiative for companies contracted with security guard companies.



This initiative is part of the Ministry's efforts to improve the working environment for Saudis in the private sector establishments.



The initiative includes counting the Saudi security guards' localization factor for the benefit of establishments contracted with security guard companies.



These establishments can benefit from the initiative after meeting several controls and conditions.



This initiative is part of a series of initiatives launched by the Ministry to enhance the efficiency of the Saudi labor market and increase its attractiveness.



These include the "Wage Protection System, the initiative to improve the contractual relationship, the Wadi program, and other initiatives aimed at improving the work environment in the Kingdom."

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).