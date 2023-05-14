RIYADH — Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan received on Saturday a phone call from his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

During the phone call, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways of developing them in various fields.

They also discussed a number of issues of concern to the two countries.

The two ministers also discussed the next steps in light of what was recently agreed upon with China.

