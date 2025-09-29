NEW YORK — Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New York. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).



During the meeting, the ministers reviewed bilateral relations and ways to further enhance them across various fields. They also discussed the latest developments in the regional and international arenas, and exchanged perspectives of both countries on these issues.

