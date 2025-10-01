RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s handicrafts sector is valued at $405 million, with local crafts accounting for 20 percent of the market, according to a new research paper.

The Fashion Commission launched the white paper, Craftonomics in Fashion: How Handicrafts Are Reshaping the Global Fashion Economy, as part of the Ministry of Culture’s 2025 Year of Handicrafts initiative.

The report highlights the sector’s cultural and economic significance, positioning handicrafts as both heritage assets and drivers of creative and economic diversification.

The white paper explores the intersection of craft and fashion, offering global insights supported by research, case studies, and market projections. It also spotlights Saudi Arabia’s heritage of artisanal practices.

Key findings show that the Year of Handicrafts has accelerated revival efforts, combining cultural preservation with industry development.

More than 5,000 artisans are registered on the Heritage Commission’s Abde’a platform, producing over 4,400 items for hotels, airlines, and retail outlets.

Women artisans significantly outnumber men, underscoring the sector’s contribution to inclusive growth and community empowerment.

Through Craftonomics in Fashion, the Commission highlights the role of handicrafts in sustainable fashion, localized production, and rising consumer demand for authenticity. It stresses that when paired with innovation and global partnerships, traditional skills can fuel cross-cultural collaboration and new economic opportunities. — SG

