RIYADH — The General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) launched the Comprehensive Economic Survey encompassing all economic activities in Saudi Arabia regardless of their size, type, or geographic scope.

The authority noted that this survey will help provide statistical data that enables decision-makers, policymakers, and investors to deal with data for the purposes of local, regional, and international comparisons, as well as for conducting studies and analyses.



The survey aims to provide accurate statistical data and indicators to update the base year in the gross domestic product (GDP), in addition to updating the statistical business record. Additionally, the survey targets to provide the necessary statistical data that contribute to identifying opportunities and defining challenges in economic development.



GASTAT pointed out that participating in providing data for the Comprehensive Economic Survey will contribute to the development of strategies and development plans, programs, and performance indicators in establishments engaged in various economic activities. It will further assist in building an integrated system of measures for the development and support of economic activities in the Kingdom, in a way that achieves the desired growth and sustainability.



GASTAT highlighted its ongoing commitment to utilizing all available resources to achieve precise statistical indicators, in line with the latest scientific methodologies and standards. This includes the implementation of the Comprehensive Economic Survey. It detailed that survey procedures would encompass telephone communication, self-completion, and field visits to collect economic data across different sectors. The objective is to offer a distinct overview of the economic indicators essential for understanding growth rates across various economic establishments and sectors. This initiative is considered as a crucial step towards fulfilling the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.



GASTAT noted that this survey is part of a collaborative framework involving all relevant governmental entities associated with economic activities. This collaboration is reflected in the design of the survey questionnaire, which adheres to precise statistical standards to ensure the provision of accurate statistical data and indicators used in measuring various aspects of economic indicators' preparation process, where this would help in understanding the growth rates of these sectors.



GASTAT emphasized that all data are treated with utmost confidentiality in accordance with the General Statistics Law issued by the Council of Ministers. It is impossible to publish data of establishments collected through electronic questionnaires. The authority is committed to protecting the privacy of this data, ensuring that it is only used for statistical purposes. This includes producing aggregate results and general indicators, strictly following the laws and regulations of the Kingdom.



Therefore, GASTAT invites all establishments to participate in this survey and provide accurate statistical data and indicators on the economic establishments of the Kingdom. The authority urged everyone to cooperate with the statistical researcher who will collect the required data, given the importance of establishment data in supporting the decision-making process and shaping economic policies.



GASTAT welcomed all inquiries and requests via the unified statistical phone number (920020081), the customer support email (cs@stats.gov.sa), or GASTAT’s website (www.stats.gov.sa).

