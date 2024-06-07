RIYADH — Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Fuad Mohammed Hussein and Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya on Wednesday at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh.



During the meeting, the foreign ministers discussed ways to enhance and develop cooperation across various fields. They emphasized the importance of intensifying bilateral and multilateral coordination on issues of common interest.



Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Dr. Saud Al-Sati also attended the meeting.

