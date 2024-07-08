RIYADH — Saudi Chambers of Commerce has announced the final formation of the Saudi-Canadian Business Council for its new term (1445-1449), appointing Mohammed Al Dleem as its president, with Abdullah Al Yami and Abdullah Al Ahmad as vice presidents. This significant development in Saudi-Canadian economic relations comes after a five-year suspension of joint business activities, missions, and trade delegations.



Mohammed Al Dleem, President of the Saudi-Canadian Business Council, highlighted that the council's formation aligns with the positive developments in Saudi-Canadian relations, aiming to reopen avenues for economic cooperation between the two countries.



The council will focus on promoting Saudi and Canadian business activities, fostering commercial partnerships, exploring new areas of economic collaboration, and exchanging information about markets and opportunities in both nations.

