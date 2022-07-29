NEW YORK — The step taken by Saudi Arabia to open its airspace for all air carriers is not a prelude toward other steps, the Charge d'Affaires at Saudi Arabia's permanent delegation to the United Nations confirmed.



Mohammed Al-Atiq made the remarks at the UN Security Council’s monthly meeting. He pointed out that the decision to allow the use of Saudi airspace by all airlines has come in line with its international obligations.



During his speech, Al-Ateeq reiterated Saudi Arabia's position on the Palestinian issue, stressing that the Kingdom continues to stand by the Palestinian people and that the opening of its airspace will not change this reality.



The Kingdom stresses the need to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Al-Ateeq added, referring to Saudi Arabia's adherence to the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative.



Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) decided in July to open the country’s airspace for all air carriers that meet the requirements of the Authority for overflying.



GACA explained that its decision came within the framework of the country's keenness to fulfill its obligations under the Chicago Convention of 1944 and to complement the efforts aimed at consolidating the Kingdom's position as a global hub connecting three continents, and enhancing international air connectivity.



The Chicago Convention stipulates non-discrimination between civil aircraft used in international air navigation.

