RIYADH-- Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom emphasized on Thursday the importance of strengthening their economic partnership, and reaffirmed commitment to increasing bilateral trade to USD 37.5 billion by 2030.

This was stated in the joint statement issued at the conclusion of the visit of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Keir Starmer to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The two sides stressed the importance of the role played by the Saudi-UK Strategic Partnership Council in enhancing joint cooperation between the two countries. They also expressed their aspiration to hold the next session of the council when they meet next in the United Kingdom.

The two sides reviewed the extensive progress made in modernising and diversifying the bilateral relationship and agreeing an ambitious programme of cooperation to enhance mutual prosperity, to strengthen shared security and to tackle global challenges.

They acknowledged the vital importance of strengthening the economic partnership between the two Kingdoms and reaffirmed their commitment to grow total trade to 37.5 billion by 2030 and to increase investment into both Kingdoms.

Through Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and the United Kingdom's Industrial Strategy, both countries are investing in industries of tomorrow that will drive future global competitiveness; deliver jobs and prosperity for our citizens; and deliver sustainable growth.



The two sides welcomed significant progress made on the GCC-UK Free Trade Agreement. Officials will continue intense negotiations to finalise the agreement as soon as possible. They affirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in the fields of clean technology, energy innovation, and sustainability, contributing to sustainable economic growth and the development of commercial partnerships between the two countries.

Both sides expressed their aspiration to develop long-term strategic partnerships that serve mutual interests. They agreed to work together to establish a consortium for Clean Hydrogen between Saudi and British universities led by Newcastle University and King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals.

The two sides underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation in the financial services sector, including banking, fintech, asset management, green finance, and insurance. The two sides stressed the centrality of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, acknowledging the outcomes of COP29 and the importance of working in a constructive spirit to achieve an ambitious and balanced result at COP30 next year.

The United Kingdom welcomed Saudi Arabia's ambition and leadership through the Saudi Green Initiative and Middle East Green Initiative and its presidency of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification 16th session of the Conference of the Parties COP16 and expressed support for Saudi Arabia's efforts in the fields of environment and climate change through the implementation of the Circular Carbon Economy approach, which was launched by the Kingdom and endorsed by G20 leaders.

Building on decades of bilateral defence and security cooperation, the two sides committed to a more ambitious, future facing strategic Defence partnership.

The two sides agreed to deepen security co-operation to address issues such as countering terrorism and extremism and strengthening cybersecurity.

The two sides placed significant importance on the need for regional de-escalation and stressed the importance of adherence to international norms and the United Nations Charter.

They reaffirmed the conflict in Gaza must come to an immediate end and hostages be released, in line with UN Security Council Resolutions 2720 (2023), 2728 (2024), and 2735 (2024). They stressed the urgent need for Israel to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure to deliver humanitarian and relief assistance to the Palestinian people, and to enable international and humanitarian organization to do their work including the United Nations organizations, especially the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

They discussed how the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia could work together to achieve the Two-State Solution that creates a lasting peace and allows both Israelis and Palestinians to live side by side within their secure and recognized borders. On Syria, the two sides welcomed any steps that ensure the safety of the Syrian people, stop the bloodshed, and preserve the institutions and capabilities of the Syrian state.

They called on the international community to stand by and cooperate with the Syrian people. They also called for supporting Syria at this pivotal phase to help it overcome the endured suffering of the Syrian people, which has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians and forced the displacement of millions. On Lebanon, they stressed the importance of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon holding, and a political settlement consistent with the principles of UN Security Council Resolution 1701. They agreed on the need for Lebanon to overcome its political impasse and elect a President who can deliver on Lebanon's urgent need for reform.

On Yemen, the two sides reaffirmed their full support for the Presidential Leadership Council of the Republic of Yemen and stressed the importance of supporting UN and regional efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis. They agreed on the importance of ensuring security in the Red Sea to bring stability to the global economy.

