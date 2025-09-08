DAMASCUS — The 62nd Damascus International Fair witnessed the signing of 11 qualitative agreements and memoranda of understanding in the sectors of goods and services between Saudi companies and their Syrian counterparts. Saudi Arabia was the guest of honor at the fair, held under the theme "We are similar to each other."



The Kingdom's pavilion brought together representatives from several government entities and national companies. Featuring over 80 companies from various sectors, along with key government entities such as the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Investment, the Saudi Exports Development Authority, the Saudi-Syrian Business Council, and the Saudi Export-Import Bank, the pavilion attracted strong interest from businessmen, investors, and visitors, contributing to the strengthening of trade cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Syria.



Participants at the fair noted that the Kingdom's presence highlighted the quality and competitiveness of Saudi products and services, opened new avenues for cooperation with the Syrian market, and created opportunities for broader economic integration between the two countries.



As the Guest of Honor, Saudi Arabia’s participation represented a key opportunity to expand its economic presence in the Syrian market and strengthen trade partnerships.

The Kingdom's participation is part of its broader efforts to strengthen its presence at major international exhibitions and expand trade partnerships, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives aimed at diversifying non-oil exports and enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy both regionally and globally.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).