Kigali -- The Federation of Saudi Chambers (FSC) and the Rwanda Private Sector Federation signed an agreement to establish a joint Saudi-Rwandan Business Council to boost economic cooperation between the two countries.



The agreement was signed during the Saudi-Rwandan Business Forum in Kigali, attended by a high-level Saudi delegation led by Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce Chairman Hassan Alhwaizy.



The forum explored investment opportunities in Rwanda, focusing on sectors like tourism, mining, and construction, and discussed strategies to increase trade and investment volumes.



The Saudi delegation met with key Rwandan ministers, including those of finance, economy, and agriculture, to explore investment opportunities in sectors such as agriculture; smart cities, including health cities; real estate; and Green City Kigali.