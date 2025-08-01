Saudi Arabia's real gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 3.9% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, reported SPA citing data from General Authority for Statistics in Saudi Arabia.

As per the GASTAT data, non-oil activities recorded the highest growth at 4.7%, followed by oil activities at 3.8% and government activities at 0.6%.

Seasonally adjusted real GDP rose by 2.1% in Q2 compared to the previous quarter, with oil activities leading the growth at 5.6%. The non-oil activities grew by 1.6%, while government activities declined by 0.8%.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

