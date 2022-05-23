RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has been re-elected by Arab counties as president of the Executive Council of the Tunis-based Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) until 2024.



This was decided during the meeting held by the Council following the meeting of the 26th session of the General Conference, which concluded its activities Saturday, where the members of the Council expressed their appreciation for the positive results achieved and the complementary work of the Executive Council during the past ten months.



They also unanimously agreed on the importance of maintaining the Executive Council’s new and advanced vision, reiterating that what has been accomplished represents an important shift in the history of the Council towards strengthening its role in supporting the organization and its programs to serve its orientations in the Arab world, as the Council worked on several initiatives that strengthened joint Arab action.



The Arab countries' decision to reelect the Kingdom to chair the Council comes after the appreciation of the General Conference chaired by Arab Ministers for the qualitative efforts made by the Executive Council under the Kingdom’s chairmanship, which executed its tasks per a clear methodology and a work spirit based on integrative work between the Executive Board and the administration of the ALECSO.



The Arab ministers praised the initiative of the Chairman of the Executive Council of ALECSO, Hani Bin Moqbil Al-Moqbil, to develop the Council’s road map, which was built according to a transparent methodology based on the involvement of countries in building a common Arab vision to support and enable the organization to achieve its goals.



Al-Moqbil extended appreciation to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and the Crown Prince for the constant support, empowerment, and care, which was reflected in the Saudi role and its presidency of the Executive Council to contribute to a beneficial impact and supportive action for the development of ALECSO.



Al-Moqbil also thanked Minister of Culture Prince Badr Bin Abdullah Bin Farhan, chairman of the National Committee for Education, Culture, and Science, for the support, guidance, supervision, and harnessing of capabilities, which gave direct and significant support throughout the Saudi presidency of the Executive Council of the organization which helped it in serving its goals with all Arab countries.



The chairman of the Executive Council of ALECSO also thanked the Arab countries and the members of the ALECSO Executive Council for the election of the Kingdom and for renewing confidence in the results that have been achieved during the past ten months.



He added that this could only have been achieved through the spirit of teamwork and keenness to develop the organization's activities and constructive participation in adopting decisions and organizing tracks of action to reach the best possible results to contribute to achieving the goals of the organization, and to promote building dialogue and cooperation thus serve the organization’s joint work among the Arab countries.



Al-Moqbil said “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in its presidency of the Executive Council, worked to oversee the interests of the countries by listening to their proposals, observations, and visions to ensure that they are reflected on the ground and implemented in stages. The countries will work with greater effort and higher interest in taking care of the organization's interests".

