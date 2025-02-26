RIYADH — Saudi Arabia ranked as the most trusted government worldwide, with a remarkable 87 percent trust rate, according to the 2025 Edelman Trust Barometer. This reflects the Kingdom's continued leadership in global trust indicators.



This achievement underscores the success of Vision 2030 in strengthening institutional stability and governance, making Saudi Arabia a global benchmark for public trust.



Additionally, Saudi Arabia ranked first globally in future outlook, with 69 percent of citizens believing the next generation will be better off. This optimistic perspective starkly contrasts with less than 50 percent in most other countries, showcasing the positive societal impact of Vision 2030 and the nation’s commitment to sustainable development. In addition to maintaining its leading global position, Saudi Arabia outperformed several countries in trust indicators, including the United States with 47 percent, the United Kingdom 43 percent, and Germany 41 percent.

