National Energy Services Reunited Corporation (NESR), a leading provider of integrated energy services in the Mena region, said it has secured a multi-billion dollar unconventional contract from Saudi oil giant Aramco for its Jafurah project.

The five-year Aramco contract involves a significant mobilisation of completion services and a broad scope-of-work, which is expected to support the next phase of growth of unconventional gas development, as part of Saudi Arabia's ambitious Vision 2030 plan of energy diversification, said a statement from NESR.

Over the course of the unconventional contract, drilling and completion activity may trend higher than current activity levels, in support of the project scale and production targets, it started.

NESR CEO & Chairman Sherif Foda said: "The Jafurah development is a significant project through which the kingdom has contributed to improving the blueprint for successful unconventional resources development worldwide, in every aspect from the start to today."

"In developing a data-informed approach across both exploration and development, and the factory drilling and completion of wells, Aramco has demonstrated advanced optimization. NESR initiated operations in Jafurah back in 2019, with the initial, large-scale deployment of our frac capabilities, which contributed to improvement in stage delivery and continuous record-setting results," he stated.

"Today, our efficiency remains competitive even with the best of US shale operations, supported in part by our agile adoption of new technologies and processes. We are extremely proud of our partnership with Aramco and look forward to enhancing our competitive integrated frac operations," he added.

