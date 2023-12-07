RIYADH — Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC) President Dr. Hala Al-Tuwaijri met in Riyadh with a French parliamentary delegation.

Headed by Amelia Lakrafi, the delegation from the Saudi-French Friendship Committee in the French National Assembly, reviewed with Dr Al-Tuwaijri relations between Saudi Arabia and France, in addition to discussing bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the field of humanitarian rights.

Furthermore, several topics of common interest were touched on during the meeting. The meeting comes within the framework of Lakrafi's visit and her accompanying delegation to Saudi Arabia.

