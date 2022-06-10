RIYADH — Saudi Arabia on Thursday provided a $30 million grant to support the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund (AHTF), which works under Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and in cooperation with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).



The Kingdom’s grant is expected to contribute to alleviating the sufferings of the Afghan people.



Additionally, it also aims to reduce the risks that may cause a deterioration of the critical humanitarian situation, as well as the possible economic collapse in Afghanistan, whose consequences may affect regional and international peace and stability.



The Saudi initiative came as a continuation of its humanitarian and relief efforts, as well as its active role in providing all forms of assistance to countries through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) and Saudi Fund for Development (SFD).



This grant is also a continuation of what Saudi Arabia has provided to the Afghan people during the recent period, which includes relief bridges by air and land routes.



The Kingdom has supported Afghanistan over the past decades with several projects in various sectors at a cost of more than SR1 billion, which include humanitarian, health, educational, water and food security assistance.



Saudi Arabia's support for Afghanistan comes from its awareness, responsibility and its great role in achieving security and prosperity for the brotherly country and its people.



An agreement approving the grant was signed at the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) headquarters in Riyadh, in the presence of Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of KSrelief Dr. Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, and IsDB President Dr. Mohammad Al Jasser.



Also present at the signing ceremony were the CEO of SFD Sultan Bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad; the Saudi Permanent Representative to the OIC Dr. Saleh Bin Hamad Al-Suhaibani; Ambassador Tariq Ali Bakheet, Special Envoy of the OIC Secretary-General; and Head of the Islamic Development Bank Trust Fund Eng. Mohamed Al-Saati.

