VIENNA — Saudi Arabia, represented by the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (NAZAHA), participated in the 14th General Meeting of the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA).



During the meeting, Saudi Arabia, represented by NAZAHA Chairman Mazen Al-Kahmous, was elected as a member of the IAACA Executive Committee.

This recognition reflects the international community’s appreciation of Saudi Arabia’s efforts and global leadership in combating corruption, particularly at the international level.



Al-Kahmous highlighted the vital role played by the IAACA in fostering international cooperation, transparency, and integrity across various countries.



He emphasized the importance of knowledge exchange between nations and institutions dedicated to fighting corruption, developing effective anti-corruption strategies, and building a strong international network to support transparency and accountability legislation.



Reaffirming Saudi Arabia’s commitment to combat corruption, Al-Kahmous stressed the Kingdom’s determination to work alongside member states and stakeholders to contribute meaningfully to IAACA’s objectives.



The International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities is an independent, non-political organization with more than 180 members worldwide. It focuses on implementing the United Nations Convention against Corruption, supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and significantly reducing corruption and bribery in all forms by 2030.



The association also facilitates knowledge sharing among global anti-corruption authorities and professionals, organizing conferences, workshops, and training programs. It remains committed to strengthening partnerships with international and regional organizations to enhance global anti-corruption efforts.

