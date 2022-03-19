RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign affairs denied media reports that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would visit the kingdom in the near future, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.



“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied reports circulated in the media and attributed to an official source in the ministry regarding a visit to be made by the US Secretary of State to Saudi Arabia in the near future and the ministry stated that it did not issue any statement in this regard,” the statement read.

