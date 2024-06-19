Saudi Arabia made its debut at the Defense and Security Eurosatory 2024 (June 17-21), a world-leading defence and security expo, in Paris, with the launch of its pavilion that showcases the latest developments and achievements in its military industries sector, a report said.

The General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) Governor Ahmad Abdulaziz Al-Ohali officially opened the kingdom’s pavilion that displayed main exhibits and products of the participating national entities, Saudi Press Agency, SPA, said, citing GAMI sources.

The ceremony was attended by Assistant Minister of Defense Eng Talal bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi, Saudi Ambassador to France Fahd bin Mayouf Al-Ruwaili, as well as other officials, investors, and decision-makers in the defence and security sector, GAMI.

Saudi’s military industries sector is being represented by the Ministry of Investment in term of the Invest Saudi platform (INVEST SAUDI), the General Authority for Defense Development (GADD), several major Saudi national institutions and companies specialized in the field of military industries.

These include the Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), Saudia Technic, Life Shield for military industries, Scopa Industries, Arabian International Company for Steel Structures (AIC Steel), Saudi Leather Industries Company (SLIC), Al-Esnad for Military Supplies (AL-ESNAD), Khidmat Ray Manufacturing Co. (KRMC), and the World Defense Show (WDS).

The participating companies in the Saudi Pavilion highlighted the rapid steps taken by military industries to continue localising and empowering the sector, which is rich in local capabilities that meet the practical needs of the military agencies.

Al-Ohali noted that the kingdom’s strategic participation aims to empower companies operating in the defense and security sector to meet with investors interested in the quality opportunities the sector presents.

This is achieved by highlighting the attractive investment environment, discussing international cooperation prospects with major regional and international companies, and activating and supporting qualitative partnerships between local companies operating in the sector and their counterparts from specialised global defence and security industries.

The military industries sector in the kingdom, represented by GAMI and its strategic partners from the government and private sectors, seeks to enhance cooperation and exchange knowledge and expertise.

This collaborative effort is aimed at achieving the sector's strategic goal of localizing over 50% of the Kingdom's spending on military equipment and services by 2030, a statement said.

