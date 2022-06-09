Riyadh: Minister of Communications and Information Technology Eng. Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha met here today with Cypriot Deputy Minister for Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Kyriacos Kokkinos and Cyprus Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Stavros Avgoustides.



During the meeting, the two sides went over Saudi-Cypriot relations and means to enhance them in the technological, research and innovation fields, in addition to discussing ways necessary to develop cooperation aspects through improving the growth of digital economy.



Al-Swaha reviewed the capabilities of the digital infrastructure for the communications and information technology sector that enhanced the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s digital status as the biggest and fastest and highest digital economy in the Middle East and North Africa, where both sides also discussed means to attract leading technological companies and the important transition that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is witnessing at all levels, which reflects the growth and prosperity of the digital economy.