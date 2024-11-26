Riyadh: The Federation of Saudi Chambers and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Tajikistan signed an agreement today to establish a Saudi-Tajik Business Council aimed at strengthening trade and investment relations between the two nations.



The agreement was signed in Riyadh by Chairman of the Federation of Saudi Chambers Hassan Al-Huwaizi and Chairman of the Tajik Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jamshed Jumakhonzoda. The signing ceremony was attended by Tajikistan's First Deputy Prime Minister Hokim Kholiqzoda, Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, and several officials and business leaders from both countries.



The newly formed business council will engage in systematic trade and investment promotion activities across various sectors identified in the economic cooperation agenda. It will serve as a platform for Saudi and Tajik business communities to network, showcase their activities, and foster commercial partnerships.



Additionally, the council will work to open new avenues for economic collaboration, facilitate continuous interaction between the private sectors of both countries, and exchange information on market opportunities.



Plans include organizing exhibitions, conferences, and trade delegation visits to enhance mutual economic ties.



This agreement marks a significant step forward in expanding bilateral economic cooperation, aligning with both nations’ goals to strengthen partnerships and explore new business opportunities.