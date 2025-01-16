RIYADH — Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Singaporean Foreign Minister Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday in Singapore to establish a Strategic Partnership Council between Saudi Arabia and Singapore.



The signing represents a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties and reflects the commitment of both nations to advancing cooperation in various fields.



The council aims to foster economic, developmental, and cultural collaboration, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030 initiatives.



During their meeting, the ministers reviewed bilateral relations and explored avenues to enhance cooperation across multiple domains.



They emphasized the importance of increasing trade exchange and opening new opportunities for collaboration between the two nations.



Speaking at a press briefing following the signing, Prince Faisal underlined the importance of the newly established council, describing it as a platform to deepen ties in economic and developmental sectors.



“This Strategic Partnership Council offers a valuable opportunity to strengthen cooperation and partnership across various fields, particularly in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030,” Prince Faisal said.



He also highlighted Singapore's significance as one of the world’s leading financial hubs and expressed optimism about broader economic collaboration between the two nations.



Both sides reaffirmed their shared aspirations to leverage this partnership to achieve mutual growth and progress.



The MoU is expected to enhance collaboration in innovation, technology, trade, and cultural exchange, while also building on the longstanding relationship between the Kingdom and Singapore.

