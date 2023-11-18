NEW YORK — Saudi Arabia reiterated its unwavering commitment to combat racism and discrimination in the workplace while championing equality and diversity. This commitment is deeply rooted in the principles of Islamic law, and aligns seamlessly with the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030.



The affirmation came during Saudi Arabia's address at the general discussion of the Fifth Committee in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, specifically under Agenda Item 136, titled "Combating Racism and Promoting Dignity for All."



Emphasizing that the battle against racial discrimination is a cornerstone in advancing global social, economic, and cultural progress, Saudi Arabia highlighted the importance of diversity as a source of strength and creativity.

This is particularly significant for an esteemed organization like the United Nations, which encompasses a diverse array of races and nationalities.



Saudi Arabia further underscored its commitment by showcasing initiatives and reforms implemented through Vision 2030.

These measures focus on evaluating employees based on their performance and achievements rather than discriminatory criteria such as gender or nationality.

The Kingdom also extended encouragement to the United Nations and member states to adopt measures fostering the rejection of racism and discrimination in the workplace.

