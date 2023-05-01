RIYADH — The number of workers working in the agriculture and fishing activities, and who are subjected to the social insurance' rules and regulations, is about 354,800 people by the end of 2022.



According to Al-Eqtisadiah, the number of Saudi workers in the agriculture and fishing activities is 25,530, versus 329,300 foreign workers. As the foreign workers constitute about 95.3% of these jobs.



Most of the workers of these activities are men by 99.3% with 343,200 workers, while the number of women who are working in the agriculture and fishing activities is 11,600 workers.



As for the Saudi cities, Riyadh has the largest number of workers in these activities by 71.9%, with 248,600 workers, followed by Makkah with 22,700 workers, then Al-Sharqiyah with 19,300 workers.

