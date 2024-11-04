RIYADH — Fahd Al-Rasheed, Chairman of the Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA), said at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) that Riyadh is on track to be among the world’s top 10 cities very soon.



Highlighting Saudi Arabia’s rapid growth, particularly in non-oil sectors, which have expanded by 7%, Al-Rasheed underscored the transformative impact of Vision 2030 on the Kingdom’s exhibitions and conferences sector.



Saudi Arabia hosted over 17,000 events in 2023, with plans to increase this figure to 40,000 by 2030. Al-Rasheed also emphasized the importance of hosting Expo 2030 under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, describing it as a unifying global event that reflects a forward-looking vision.



The chairman highlighted artificial intelligence (AI) as critical to Riyadh’s evolution, pointing to its impact on urban adaptation and workforce transformation.



He noted that FII and similar events thrive on technical innovation, reinforcing the role of creative thinking and technology in shaping the future of global cities.

