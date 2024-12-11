RAS AL KHAIMAH - Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) recently hosted a supplier network forum, EcoConnect, bringing together industry leaders, suppliers, and stakeholders for a day of collaboration and knowledge-sharing.

Senior members of RAKEZ management outlined the organisation’s strategic objectives, procurement processes, and future collaboration opportunities, offering attendees valuable insights into RAKEZ’s vision and Ras Al Khaimah’s growth potential.

Key topics covered during the event included ‘Innovative Procurement Strategies’, which explored ways to streamline supply chains and adopt sustainable practices, and ‘Enhancing Supplier Partnerships’, which focused on strategies to foster mutual growth and success.

A highlight of the forum was the panel discussion, featuring a distinguished lineup of experts who shared real-world experiences, best practices, and forward-thinking strategies by RAKEZ to tackle current challenges in the supply chain and procurement sectors.

“EcoConnect reflects our vision of fostering a dynamic and sustainable ecosystem where innovation and collaboration thrive. This forum serves as a vital platform for building stronger partnerships, exchanging ideas, and driving collective growth. We are delighted to see such enthusiastic participation and meaningful conversations that pave the way for a brighter future,” said RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad.

EcoConnect reinforces Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a dynamic and forward-thinking economic hub, attracting investors and driving regional progress.