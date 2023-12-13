Doha, Qatar: Qatar is evolving into a central and technological hub bringing together key players in advanced technology, artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, and Innovation.

In a panel entitled ‘Building a Digital Economy: Is Your Country Future-Ready?’, experts highlighted the Global Launch of the 2023 Future Readiness Economic Index, a special report commissioned by Google and produced by Descartes Institute in cooperation with the Communications Regulatory Authority.

The report provides a global measurement of future readiness and digital transformation in 124 countries, evaluating key aspects of digital transformation, including relevant policies and regulations.

The FREI Index serves as a crucial resource for governments, businesses, and analysts, offering comprehensive metrics to evaluate digital transformation readiness. The 2023 edition highlights global digital readiness with Singapore, Denmark, and Switzerland leading the pack, particularly noted for their achievements among smaller, developed economies.

During his opening remarks, Minister of Communications and Information Technology H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai stated: “This initiative aligns with our commitment to foster a dynamic digital economy. We strive to provide a platform like the Doha forum for engaging with thought leaders. In public policy our recent partnership with the Web Summit to host its conference in Qatar from 2024 to 2029 further supports our ecosystem driving advancement and digital technology as a catalyst for our economic diversification agenda and knowledge-based economy.” He noted that the country’s journey and digital policies present a strategic dedication to digital governance seamlessly aligned with the upcoming digital agenda of 2030 adding that “This agenda plays a key role in steering our nation toward economic diversification.”

“At the heart of the Qatar digital agenda is a robust Suite of ICT policies and regulations designed to strengthen our business environment and encourage investment and Innovation, Minister Al Mannai said.

Following the Minister’s remarks, key results and rankings of the report were presented along with a few delegates from diverse fields convening on the necessity of combining traditional growth-promoting measures with forward-looking digital initiatives, the impetus for countries to shape their digital future, the link between future readiness and digital technology opportunities, and the crucial role of multilateralism in digital technology.

The panelists included the President of Zanzibar and Chairperson of the Revolutionary Council, H E Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of the Communications Regulatory Authority, Qatar H E Ahmad Al Muslemani, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Worship, Costa Rica H E Arnoldo André Tinoco, Founder and CEO, Descartes Institute Dr. Bruno Lanvin, Director of Government Affairs & Public Policy Google Cloud Emerging Markets Selim J. Eddé, and the Head of Digital Programming, UNDP Chief Digital Office Keyzom Ngodup Massally.

From the Qatari point of view, Al Muslemani mentioned that in today’s interconnected world, it is vital to embrace digital transformation stressing that it facilitates innovation and enhances efficiency.

“During the preparation for the World Cup, we have done a lot as a nation in transition leveraging advanced technology to modernise communication and the information exchange,” he said. The official also highlighted the government’s key initiatives carried out to boost the cloud market

“Today more than 40 percent of the consumed services are powered by artificial intelligence, Al Muslemani noted.

Qatar hosts Microsoft and Google regional hubs as the official elucidates its significance “to empower businesses to be capable of competing in the Market workplace.”

