Doha : Qatar’s retail real estate market is on an impressive upward trajectory, driven by population growth, urban development and substantial infrastructure investments.

The total retail supply in Qatar was recorded at 5.5 million sqm Gross Leasable Area (GLA). The organised spaces comprised 2.5 million sqm GLA while unorganised amounted to 3 million sqm GLA in the second quarter (Q2) of this year.

The organised retail supply expanded in Q2 with the addition of Avenues Mall (estimated 3,000 sqm GLA), while approximately 20,000 sqm of unorganised space entered the market, primarily in West Bay and Lusail Marina. Papa John’s launched a new outlet in Villaggio Mall, Sony unveiled a store at Hamad International Airport, and Indonesian brand Dough Darlings made its entry into the Qatari market, noted ValuStrat in its quarterly research.

In terms of retail demand and performance, the median monthly rate for shopping centres in Q2 2025 decreased by 2% quarterly at QR178.8 per sqm, noting a drop of 5.9% yearly. The median monthly rents for street retail inside Doha stabilised QoQ while reducing by 5% yearly. Outside Doha, median monthly rents were down by 1% QoQ and 3% YoY.

The street retail rents inside Doha over most locations remained unchanged or observed nominal increases quarterly, while a YoY decrease of close to 10% was noted in Al Sadd, Fereej Bin Mahmoud, Muntazah and Al Bidda Street retail rents outside Doha largely held steady on a quarterly basis, with the exception of Abu Hamour, Al Khor and Umm Salal Mohammad, which recorded declines of up to 10% compared to Q1 2025. On an annual scale, similar reductions were observed.

The report also noted that in office supply approximately 132,000 sqm GLA was added during the quarter, bringing the total supply to 7.4 million sqm GLA.

Key additions were from one of the Lusail Plaza Towers in the Commercial Boulevard (100,000 sqm GLA), and two grade B/C office buildings within the Energy City (16,000 sqm GLA).

Grade-A office inventory was concentrated in Doha municipality, accounting for 59.6% of the total supply, while Lusail contributed an additional 40.4%. The estimated 50,000 sqm GLA is expected to be delivered in the second half of 2025.

