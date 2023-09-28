Qatar's private sector exports fell by 9% in the first half of the year and over 30% in the second quarter compared to a year ago, according to the latest data.

Total exports from January to June 2023 reached 15.2 billion Qatarti riyals ($4.17 billion), down from QAR 16.6 billion in the same period last year, a report from the Qatar Chamber showed.

Private sector exports during the second quarter of the year amounted to more than QAR 6.1 billion, falling by 31.5% compared to the same period last year.

On a quarterly basis, the value of exports tumbled by 32.76%.

Declines in several categories

Chemical fertilizer exports posted the biggest decline (-95%), followed by paraffin (-83%), lotrene (-83%) and aluminum, down by 67%.

Essential and industrial oil exports went up by 146%, as well as petrochemicals, which registered a 70% increase.

In terms of value, exports of essential and industrial oils topped the table with more than QAR 8 billion during the first six months of the year, followed by fuel (QAR 3 billion), industrial gases (QAR 453 million and steel (QAR 327 million).

Petrochemical exports reached QAR 324 million, while chemical substances, paraffin, lotrene and chemical fertilizers amounted to QAR 290 million, QAR 206 million, QAR 127 million and QAR 63 million, respectively.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Brinda Darasha)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com