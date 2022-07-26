Qatari exports of crude oil and condensates grew by 11% to around 970,000 barrels per day (bpd) in June from about 876,000 in May, CNBC Arabia reported on July 24th.

Crude oil exports increased by 16% in June, while exports of condensates decline by 2% to 259,000 bpd.

Qatari oil exports to Japan surged 51% month-on-month (MoM) to 300,000 bpd in June, whereas exports to China reached their lowest level since November 2020.

