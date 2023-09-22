Qatar’s consumer price index (CPI) eased month-on-month but went up by more than 2% year-on-year on the back of higher costs of communication, education, food and housing.

The country’s CPI for the month reached 106.25 points, falling by 0.58% from the previous month. However, when compared to the previous year, the latest CPI is up by 2.38%, the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) said in its latest report.

The year-on-year growth is due to price increases in communication, up by 15.8%, recreation and culture (7.91%), education (5.7%), furniture and household equipment (2.33%) and transport (1.85%).

Housing, water, electricity and other fuel also registered a 1.03% increase, while food and beverages went up by 0.84% and health 0.33%.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

