Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber took part in the 10th Arab Chinese Businessmen Conference held in Riyadh during the days 11th and 12th June. Titled “Investment and Financing along the Belt and Road Initiative (BRA)”, the conference was inaugurated by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, and attended by a host of ministers and decision makers from various countries.

“The conference opens the way to discover investment opportunities available in both China and the Arab countries, and to discuss methods of promoting bilateral investments, especially in the energy, agriculture, and mining sectors, in addition to advance technological industries…”, said Rashid bin Hamad al Athba, Second Vice-Chairman, Qatar Chamber who also referred to the history of Qatar-Chinese business relations which witness continuous growth, positioning China as a significant business partner, where the trade volume reached up to QR95.7bn in the year 2022, compared to QR65.9bn in the year 2021, representing a 45 percent growth. He pointed out that importation from China is mainly mobile phones, cars, and self-processing digital devices, while the exportation to China is mainly oil and hydrocarbon gases, copper and polyethylene.

Al Athba confirmed both countries’ determination to promote cooperation in all fields, especially business and investment.

He pointed out the significance of China as an investment hub, offering various opportunities and attractive environment for Qatari businessmen. He also indicated to QR continuous determination to enhance cooperation with the Chinese side, and to pave the way to Qatari businessmen to establish closer bonds with their Chinese counterparts in the manner that promotes business and investment relations.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).