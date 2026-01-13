DOHA: The State of Qatar and the United States of America today signed the "Pax Silica" Declaration, marking a strategic step to enhance bilateral cooperation in advanced technologies and supply chain security, while supporting global economic stability and security. The declaration reinforces the partnership between the two countries and contributes to building a more resilient and sustainable global economic ecosystem.

According to Qatar News Agency, the declaration was signed on behalf of Qatar by Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed and on behalf of the United States by US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs, Jacob Helberg. The signing reflects the shared commitment of both countries to strengthening secure and reliable technology supply chains, safeguarding critical resources, and ensuring the resilience and sustainability of global supply networks.Qatar's accession to the Pax Silica initiative aligns with its national priorities to consolidate its position as a regional and international hub for advanced technologies and artificial intelligence, while supporting the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, which aims to foster a competitive and sustainable digital economy.

The declaration represents a qualitative addition to the trajectory of Qatar-US relations, underscoring Qatar's growing role as a trusted partner in global advanced-technology alliances and an active contributor to a more stable and sustainable economic and technological landscape. Through its participation in the initiative, Qatar will expand its international partnerships in semiconductors, advanced computing, cybersecurity, and digital technologies, thereby enhancing its technological capabilities and supporting economic diversification.

In remarks at the signing ceremony, Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed described the declaration as a new milestone in the Qatar-US partnership, founded on trust, shared interests, and a unified vision for advancing stability and prosperity. He noted that Qatar takes pride in its role within leading international partnerships dedicated to strengthening secure and reliable supply chains in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and advanced technologies.

He added that the world is undergoing a profound transformation driven by artificial intelligence, rising demand for energy and critical minerals, and rapid technological advancement, stressing that success in this new phase requires close cooperation to reinforce technological ecosystems and deepen partnerships based on trust and shared responsibility.