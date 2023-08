Qatar recorded a budget surplus of 10 billon riyals ($2.74 billion) in the second quarter of 2023, its state news agency said on Thursday citing a statement from the finance ministry.

Total revenue for the second quarter stood at 68.4 billion riyals, of which 28.2 billion was non-oil revenue, the Qatar News Agency statement added.

($1 = 3.6452 Qatar riyals)

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab;)