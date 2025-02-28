Doha: Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) has signed a loan and grant agreement with the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Mali, providing $50 million in support for the country's pressing budget deficit.

In a press release on Thursday, QFFD stated that this vital financial support aims to support the Republic of Mali in the supply of essential public services, namely in the areas of health, education and food security, to improve well-being of its people.

The signing ceremony was attended by HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, and HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Mali, Abdoulaye Diop reflecting the high-level commitment of both nations to strengthening bilateral ties.

The agreement was signed by Director General of QFFD, Fahad bin Hamad Al Sulaiti, and HE Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Mali, Alousseni Sanou.

On this occasion, Fahad bin Hamad Al Sulaiti stated: "Qatar Fund for Development remains committed to helping nations overcome economic challenges and foster long-term growth.

This agreement reaffirms the State of Qatar's dedication to promoting financial stability and sustainable development in developing countries.

"For his part, Alousseni Sanou has reassured the Qatar Fund for Development that the Government of the Republic of Mali will spare no effort to ensure the proper use of the funds allocated in accordance with the commitments of both parties set out in this agreement.

He warmly thanked the Qatar Fund for Development for all its efforts in preparing and materializing this financing.

Through this agreement, QFFD continues its role in providing strategic financial loans to countries in need, helping them build resilient and prosperous futures.

The Fund remains focused on strengthening international partnerships and advancing inclusive development efforts to create lasting, positive change worldwide.

Copyright © Qatar News Agency 2022. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).