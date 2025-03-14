Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) Mohammed bin Hassan Al Malki met with Undersecretary of Economic Planning at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning of Sudan Mohammed Bashar Mohammed, who leads a delegation from Sudan’s private sector on a visit to Qatar. During the meeting, they discussed topics of mutualinterests aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two countries in trade, investment, and industry, and ways to support and develop them. The successful economic policies adopted by the State of Qatar to support the private sector were also discussed, along with the incentives, legislation, and promising investment opportunities and to encourage investors and businessmen to invest in the Qatari market.

