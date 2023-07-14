Doha - The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change and the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council agreed to launch a research program on the environment, climate change and research priorities, during the month of September, and the proposed steps to implement the cooperative program, which aims to strengthen institutional and societal partnership with the various concerned authorities in the country.

In the context of enhancing cooperation between the two parties, the two sides reviewed the latest developments and efforts made in the field of environmental sustainability and climate change, related to research and innovation, within the framework of the joint cooperation program that was signed last year.

HE Minister of Environment and Climate Change Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed Al-Thani was briefed on what has been accomplished during the past period, which included launching an innovation opportunity on the platform of the council for the Ministry as part of the Qatar Open Innovation Program, as well as approving a research office at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, in addition to the ministry's registration of environmental laboratory equipment, on the council's platform, with the aim of making it available to researchers.

