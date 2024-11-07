Trade between Qatar and Indonesia has seen a 12 percent growth over the past five years, underscoring strong diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries, said Ambassador of Indonesia to Qatar HE Ridwan Hassan.

Speaking at a recent event celebrating the 79th anniversary of Indonesian Independence Day, the ambassador highlighted the achievements in the 48-year relationship between Indonesia and Qatar.

The envoy said that Qatar’s investments in Indonesia have been essential while mentioning key contributors such as Qatar National Bank, Ooredoo, and various other projects.

Ambassador Hassan emphasised the importance of tourism in boosting the relationship. He explained that direct flight routes between the two nations have made travel more accessible, increasing opportunities for tourism and business. With Qatar Airways’ codeshare partner Garuda Indonesia launching daily flights between Jakarta and Doha earlier this year, the frequency of flights now reaches seven times per week.Beyond economic cooperation, the ambassador highlighted the cultural connections that bind the two countries.

“For more than two decades, Indonesians in Qatar—now in their second or third generation—have made Qatar their second home,” he noted. Today, more than 24,000 Indonesians live and work in Qatar, actively contributing to the economy, culture and social landscape.

Educational partnerships have also grown, supported by recent memoranda of understanding between universities in both countries. Ambassador Hassan highlighted the success of the Qatar-Indonesia Year of Culture celebrated last year, which nurtured connections through art, cuisine, literature and historical exchanges.

The ambassador further outlined new areas for cooperation, particularly in support of Indonesia’s national priorities. Food security, he noted, offers promising opportunities, with Qatar’s Baladna already making notable contributions.

“I am very eager to see more collaboration with Qatar in supporting the new administration’s national policies, particularly in attaining food security, including by providing nutritious meals for students. I believe that our cooperation with Baladna will contribute significantly to this programme.”

With the 50th anniversary of Qatar and Indonesia diplomatic relationship approaching in 2026, the ambassador expressed confidence in a bright future for both nations.

“Heading up to the 50th anniversary of bilateral relationship in 2026, I believe the ties will grow stronger, and both countries will become each other’s exceptionally reliable partners.”

