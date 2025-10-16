Hamad Port - Qatar’s main gateway to world trade - has broken the Guinness World Records title for the world’s largest mangrove relocation project, aimed at preserving marine life and protecting ecosystems.

The project involved the relocation and replanting of over 36,000 mangrove trees from development areas to carefully selected coastal sites. It also included the transfer of thousands of coral reefs and seagrass beds, employing advanced technologies, stringent environmental standards, and continuous scientific supervision to ensure the protection of the marine ecosystem from any negative impact. This milestone highlights the port’s dedication to advancing environmental sustainability initiatives and supporting national efforts to conserve natural resources and marine biodiversity. The project also reflects Qatar’s vision of achieving a balance between economic growth and environmental protection.

