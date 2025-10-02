Qatar - The meeting reviewed economic and trade relations between Qatar and the Czech Republic, the business and investment climate in both countries, as well as opportunities for co-operation in the biomedical sector.

Qatar Chamber board member Ibtihaj al-Ahmadani has affirmed that Qatari–Czech relations are gaining momentum across various fields, noting that the volume of trade between the two countries reached QR577mn in 2024, with several Czech companies actively operating in the Qatari market.



She announced this yesterday during a meeting with a Czech business delegation headed by Otto Hrdlicka, deputy director of the Brno Regional Chamber of Commerce, held in the presence of several businessmen and Qatari companies in Doha.



The meeting reviewed economic and trade relations between Qatar and the Czech Republic, the business and investment climate in both countries, as well as opportunities for co-operation in the biomedical sector.



Al-Ahmadani emphasised that this sector is among the most vital and significant globally, stressing that Qatar attaches great importance to it within its national strategy for economic diversification and the Qatar National Vision 2030.



She underlined that co-operation between Qatar and the Czech Republic, particularly with leading institutions and companies in Brno, could open broad horizons for fruitful partnerships in areas such as research and development, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and advanced medical technologies.



Al-Ahmadani also called on Czech companies to maximise Qatar’s attractive investment climate and the vast opportunities available across various sectors, highlighting the country’s world-class infrastructure and advanced economic legislation.



For his part, Hrdlicka said the delegation includes a group of leading Czech companies in the field of biomedicine, expressing his hope to strengthen co-operation with Qatari companies in this sector.



He also delivered a presentation highlighting the key features of the Czech economy, the investment climate, available opportunities, and the main incentives and facilities offered to foreign investors, as well as an overview of the regional chamber in Brno Province.



He noted that the Czech Republic is distinguished by its strong manufacturing, engineering, automotive, mining, glass and beverage, technology, and life sciences industries.



He further pointed out that Brno, located in Central Europe, is the second-largest city in the Czech Republic, hosting over 300,000 companies and economic activities, and is considered a hub for industry, innovation, and trade within the country.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).