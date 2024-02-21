HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday.

After the meeting, HE the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs issued the following statement:

At the beginning of the meeting, the Cabinet praised the outcomes of the session of talks between HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and his brother HH Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, which took place during the official state visit of His Highness to the State of Qatar on Tuesday, with wide official and popular welcome, reflecting the depth of the historical and strong relationship between the two brotherly countries.

The Cabinet affirmed that HH Amir of Kuwait\'s visit, characterized by fraternal and friendly atmospheres, the fruitful talks and the contents of the joint statement issued at its conclusion reflected the mutual desire to deepen the bonds of brotherhood between the two countries and elevate bilateral cooperation to broader horizons for the benefit of their two brotherly peoples, in a way that strengthens joint Arab and Gulf action, enhances the security and stability of the region, and brings good to its peoplesAfter that, the Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda as follows:

First - Approving a draft law on the protection of public facilities of electricity and water, referring it to the Shura Council.

The law aims to update the legislation related to the Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation, replacing Law No. 11 of 1979 regarding the protection of public facilities of electricity and water.

Second - Adopting Qatar National Cyber Security Strategy (2024-2030) and taking the necessary measures for its implementation.

Third - Approving the following :1- A mutual visa exemption agreement for holders of ordinary passports between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Republic of Nicaragua.

2- A cooperation agreement between the State of Qatar and the Portuguese Republic in the field of education, science, technology, and higher education.

3- A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for twinning partnership between Doha Municipality in the State of Qatar and the Municipality of Panama in the Republic of Panama.

Fourth - The Cabinet reviewed the following topics and took the appropriate decision thereon"1- Evaluation\'s results of the experience of the reduction in working hours for working mothers during mid-term vacation of the academic year 2023-2024.

2- Reports on the activities of the National Civil Aviation Security Committee.

3- A Report on the participation of the State of Qatar\'s delegation, led by HE Minister of Municipality, in the Future of Real Estate Forum.

Copyright © Qatar News Agency 2022. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).