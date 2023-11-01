HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday morning.

After the meeting, HE Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs issued the following statement:At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet expressed deep concern about the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and its escalation through ground incursions, although this aggression would increase the severity of humanitarian suffering, create serious security implications that could expand the conflict, endanger the lives of hostages and hinder mediation efforts to secure their release, and flagrantly violate international law and the resolutions of international legitimacy, the most recent of which the UN General Assembly resolution adopted last Friday.

The Cabinet reaffirmed the State of Qatar's strong condemnation of the Israeli occupation's bombing of Jabalia camp in Gaza yesterday, considering it a new massacre in which hundreds of innocent lives were lost. The Cabinet also reiterated the State of Qatar's rejection and condemnation of all forms of targeting civilians, collective punishment and attempts to forcibly displace residents of the besieged Gaza Strip, and its calls for an immediate ceasefire and ensuring the continuous and unobstructed flow of relief convoys and humanitarian assistance to meet the actual needs of the people of Gaza.

The Cabinet also emphasized that the continuous Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip and the current situation in the cities, villages, and refugee camps in the occupied West Bank in terms of incursions, raids, attacks by settlers against civilians, and a wide-scale campaign of arrests carried out by the occupying forces, clearly underscore the urgent need for intensified regional and international efforts towards a peaceful, serious and real process, in accordance with known terms of reference, leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with its capital East Jerusalem, as this is the only way to halt the cycle of violence and achieve a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in the region.

The Cabinet then considered the topics on its agenda as follows

:First - Approval of a draft law on the extension of the concession granted to Qatar Fuel Company (Woqod) for marketing, selling, transporting, and distributing gas and petroleum products, and referring it to the Shura Council.

Second- Approval - in principle - of a draft law issuing the traffic law and its draft executive regulations.

Third - Approval of a draft decision of the Minister of Interior on the rules and procedures for exit permits of motor vehicles outside the country.

Fourth - Approval of the Minister of Transport's draft decision to issue the executive regulations for Law No. 11 of 2020 regarding railways.

Fifth - Approval of the draft decision of the Minister of Municipality on the conditions and controls regulating the exploitation of agricultural holdings.

Sixth - Approval of the draft decision of the Minister of Commerce and Industry to approve the update of the binding Qatari standard specification GSO QS 581.

Seventh - Taking the necessary measures to ratify an agreement on the exemption from travel visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Eighth - Approval of:1- The State of Qatars accession to the Convention establishing the International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation.

2- A draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of civil aviation between the Civil Aviation Authority in the State of Qatar and the Central American Corporation of Air Navigation Services (COCESNA).

3- A draft memorandum of understanding on developing frequency spectrum management between the Communications Regulatory Authority in the State of Qatar and the National Telecommunications Agency in the Federal Republic of Brazil.

Ninth - The Cabinet reviewed the following topics and took appropriate decisions thereon:1- A project to attract Qataris to work as imams, preacher, and muezzins.

2- Results of the 26th meeting of the committee of ministers concerned with municipal affairs in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries (Muscat - September 2023).

3- Results of the visit made by HE Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs to Bosnia and Herzegovina in September 2023.

Tenth - The Cabinet was briefed, through the presentation made by HE Minister of Communications and Information Technology, about the Digital Factory initiative, which aims to develop the method of providing e-government services, while ensuring the highest quality standards. The Cabinet urged the relevant government entities to support the initiative and cooperate with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in this regard.

