HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet\'s regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday morning.

After the meeting, HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi issued the following statement:At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet extended sincere greetings to HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the advent of Eid Al Adha, asking Allah Almighty to return this blessed occasion for His Highness with the best of health and wellness, and for the State of Qatar and its people with further development and prosperity under the wise leadership of HH the Amir, as well as the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness and blessings.

The Cabinet then considered the topics on its agenda as follows:First, the Cabinet approved a draft law amending some provisions of Law No. (15) of 2011 on combating human trafficking, and decided to refer it to the Shura Council.

Second, the Cabinet approved a draft Cabinet Decision establishing and forming the government warehouses inventory committee.

Third, the Cabinet approved a draft Cabinet Decision forming real estate development dispute resolution committees.

The draft decision was prepared in implementation of the provisions of Law No. (6) of 2014 regulating real estate development. The committee is responsible for resolving, as a matter of urgency, all disputes arising from real estate development, in accordance with the provisions of the aforementioned law.

Fourth, the Cabinet approved a draft Cabinet Decision amending some provisions of Decision No. (33) of 2020 forming the minimum wages committee, its working system and remuneration.

Fifth, the Cabinet approved the restructuring of the Board of Directors of Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority.

Sixth, the Cabinet approved:1- Joining to the World Economic Forum\'s Global Coalition for Digital Safety.

2- Draft agreement between the Government of the State of Qatar and the United Nations regarding the arrangements for the 11th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption.

3- Draft air services agreement between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of Antigua and Barbuda.

4- Draft memorandum of understanding on the establishment of an investment and economic cooperation working group between the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the People\'s Republic of China.

5- Draft agreement on the encouragement and protection of mutual investments between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Republic of Burundi.

Seventh, the Cabinet reviewed the annual general report of the National Human Rights Committee, and took the appropriate decision thereon.

