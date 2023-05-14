Doha: The diplomatic ties between the State of Qatar and Azerbaijan remains positive and aims to expand in all areas said an official.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the ‘Planting 10 million Trees’ initiative hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in cooperation with the Ministry of Municipality of Qatar, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan H E Mahir Aliyev said: “Our relations with Qatar are very close and we call those ties ‘brotherly’. Having established diplomatic relations for nearly three decades, the two nations have witnessed several friendly correlations in areas including trade, joint economic forums, and various bilateral meetings.

The delegate asserted that these growing ties will strengthen the economy of the countries whilst expanding its fruitful relationships in every areas.

He explained that “These relationships encompass all fields that the countries can have with each other whether it is political, economic, cultural, or financial.

Anticipating to advance these ties, he said that “We hope to expand as much as possible with the Qatari government these relations into a higher level.”

During the recently held event at the Old Airport Park, along with Ambassador Aliyev, the Ambassador of Türkiye H E Dr. Mustafa Goksu, Minister of Municipality H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, Director of the Public Parks Department of the Ministry of Municipality and Secretary General of Expo 2023 Doha Muhammad Ali Al Khoury and several heads of 27 diplomatic missions took part. The event was held on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev. Highlighting the initiative, Ambassador Aliyev remarked the project that commenced with a million trees has reached the milestone of planting ten million with a clear vision and mission in cooperation with the Municipality Ministry and the Qatari regime.

The Ambassador also stressed the requirement of encouraging more officials, organisations, and individuals to visit the park and do their part in watering and planting the trees. The event also witnessed primary school students attending and helping out with such environment-friendly activities.

Commenting on the planting ceremony, Ambassador Aliyev added that “The beginning of this project is in this big park and hopefully other embassies will join this project and turn this park into a park for friendship between people and community.”

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).