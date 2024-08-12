Doha: Qatar's ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) have grown steadily with annual trade volume of about $9bn, said Ambassador of Singapore H E Wong Chow Ming, the current Chair of the Asean Committee in Doha (ACD).

“Qatar’s total trade with Asean amounts to an annual estimate of $9bn. Qatar is also a key investor in Asean, with investments in the energy, financial, real estate, telecommunications, agribusiness, hospitality, and medical sectors,” said the ambassador.

He was speaking at an event to commemorate 57th anniversary of the establishment of Asean, organised by Singapore Embassy in Doha yesterday. The event also witnessed Asean flag raising ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by Director of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Ibrahim Yousif Abdullah Fakhro, Ambassador of Indonesia H E Ridwan Hassan, Ambassador of the Philippines H E Lillibeth Velasco Pono, Ambassador of Vietnam H E Nguyen Huy Hiep, Charge d’Affaires at the Embassy of Brunei Darussalam Iffah Nabilah Muzri, Charge d’Affaires at the Embassy of Malaysia Maryam Masyitah Ahmad Termizi, and Charge d’Affaires at the Embassy of Thailand Kittithep (Kit) Devahastin.

The ACD chair said Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has established its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore. Qatari investments into Singapore are estimated at around $3bn, and are mostly in the energy, financial, insurance, and real estate sectors.

“Amidst the growing energy trade in the region, QatarEnergy has established a liaison office in Thailand, further strengthening its presence and enhancing collaboration within the regional market. Prominent Qatari companies such as Ooredoo, Nebras Power, and QNB Group have established a presence in Indonesia,” said Ming. He said Qatari investors are currently exploring expansion of their portfolio in Southeast Asia, including the Philippines.

Likewise, Ming said, Asean Member States’ investments in Qatar have grown steadily, with notable projects already existing in the oil and gas, hospitality, information and communication technology (ICT), construction, and retail sectors.

He added that as key food exporters, some of the Asean Member States also play a vital role in supporting Qatar’s food security efforts to achieve its National Vision 2030.

“We are glad to see exchanges at the highest levels between the leaders of Qatar and Asean. Additionally, the Asean-GCC Framework of Cooperation 2024-2028 provides a pathway for Qatar to engage with Asean through its regional bloc. We welcome Qatar’s continued engagement with Asean, and look forward to the next Asean-GCC Summit in 2025,” said Ming.

This year marks the 57th anniversary of the establishment of Asean. The five founding member states of Asean were Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. Subsequently, Brunei Darussalam, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia joined the bloc.

The theme under Laos’ Asean chairmanship this year is “Asean: Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience”. The theme highlights Asean’s commitment to fostering stronger connections to build resilience, both within Asean and with its trusted external partners, such as Qatar, which acceded to Asean’s Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in 2022.

“This year’s theme is especially relevant in our increasingly volatile world. Populism, protectionism, and nationalism continue to grow, and tensions between major powers remain,” said the ACD chair.

He said that in the backdrop of the current geopolitical landscape, principles that Asean has upheld for decades such as free trade, economic integration, and globalisation are challenged.

“It is imperative that Asean continue to strengthen its resilience and connectivity as a foundation for greater growth. In this regard, there is tremendous scope for Qatar and Asean to strengthen cooperation in various fields such as renewable energy, climate change, sustainable development, agribusiness, education, financial, ICT, sports, transport, tourism, and hospitality,” said Ming.

Likewise, he said, Asean continues to collaborate with Qatar in upholding our shared values, particularly in reinforcing the rule of law, promoting peaceful resolutions of conflicts, and advancing an inclusive and just society.

“Asean is a dynamic region comprising more than 670 million people, of whom 60 percent are below the age of 35. Its dynamism lies in its ability to evolve, integrate, and collaborate across economic, political, security, and social-cultural dimensions,” said Ming.

Today, he said, Asran is one of the fastest growing regions of the world with a combined GDP amounting to $3.6 trillion in 2022, a figure that is set to double within the next two decades. Asean is poised to become the fourth largest economy in the world by 2030.

Under Laos’ chairmanship, Asean is focused on three pillars. First, enhancing regional cooperation and strengthening Asean’s people-to-people ties both within member states and with external partners such as Qatar. Within the region, infrastructure development, digitalisation initiatives and cultural exchanges facilitate greater understanding and collaboration between member states.

Second is forging an inclusive and sustainable future.

The Asean Strategy for Carbon Neutrality will accelerate an inclusive transition towards a green economy by fostering sustainable growth. It will complement Asean member states’ national policies. One power integration project, which has already begun and involves Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand, could potentially be a pathfinder to an Asean energy grid. We look forward to the establishment of the Asean Centre for Climate Change in Brunei Darussalam, which will work towards achieving a climate-resilient and low-carbon region.

The third pillar is advancing digital transformation. Further to the Bandar Seri Begawan Roadmap of 2021, negotiations for the Asean Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) formally began in December 2023. Asean’s goal is to conclude negotiations on DEFA by end 2025. DEFA will accelerate trade growth, enhance interoperability of our systems, and create an atmosphere that promotes start-ups, entrepreneurship, and innovation. Asean’s digital economy is projected to triple by the end of the decade to almost $1bn by 2030, and progressive rules in DEFA will support the region’s transformation to an inclusive and sustainable digital economy.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

