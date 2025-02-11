DOHA: Minister of Social Development and Family H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi met with Spouse of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and Executive Director of “My Step” Charitable Foundation H E Anna Hakobyan.

Qatar Social Work Foundation said in a press release that the meeting was attended by Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the State H E Dikran Kevorkian, and Acting CEO of Qatar Social Work Foundation Khaled bin Mohammed Al Kuwari.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed areas of cooperation in social work and family affairs, exchanging views on ways to enhance collaboration between the two countries in these fields.

A cooperation agreement between Qatar Social Work Foundation and “My Step” Charitable Foundation was signed during the meeting. The agreement aims to exchange expertise and strengthen cooperation in empowering persons with disabilities, supporting women and children, and developing capacities in the social sector.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Qatar Social Work Foundation by Khaled bin Mohammed Al Kuwari, while it was signed on behalf of “My Step” Foundation by its Deputy Director Talin Topalakian. Following the meeting, HE Anna Hakobyan visited Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities and Al-Noor Institute for the Blind, accompanied by the Acting CEO of Qatar Social Work Foundation.

The visit began with an introductory tour of the Shafallah Center, where Anna Hakobyan was briefed on the excellent facilities and services provided to the members, as well as the various programs that contribute to the rehabilitation and skill development of persons with disabilities.

Executive Director of the Shafallah Center Maryam Saif Al Suwaidi provided a detailed explanation of the center’s activities and its goals in promoting the social inclusion of this important group. The delegation then visited Al-Noor Institute for the Blind. During the visit, the Institute’s Executive Director Mishal Abdullah Al Nuaimi gave a detailed presentation about the programs and services the center offers to support and educate the blind.

The latest innovations and technologies that contribute to improving the lives of the blind and empowering them to participate actively in society were also highlighted during the visit.

The visit was part of strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in the fields of social and humanitarian work, reaffirming the importance of supporting and empowering persons with disabilities by providing an inclusive and supportive environment across various sectors.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

