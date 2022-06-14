MADRID — Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan affirmed the Kingdom's support for everything that contributes to reduce escalation in Ukraine.



He reiterated the Kingdom's support for protecting civilians, the pursuit of negotiated political solutions between the conflicting parties, and all international efforts to resolve the crisis politically.



Prince Faisal participated on Monday in a panel discussion under the title "Towards New Horizons for the Foreign Policy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia", organized by the Royal Institute for International and Strategic Studies (El Cano), during his official visit to Spain.



During the session, he touched on Saudi-Spanish relations and their role in laying the foundations for global security and stability, many issues of common interest, and ways to enhance bilateral relations that bring together the two friendly countries



Prince Faisal also demonstrated a number of issues and dossiers within the Kingdom, where he gave an explanation of Saudi Vision2030 and the tremendous change that has taken place during the past few years at all levels.



He also referred to the Kingdom's efforts to protect the planet, including the "Saudi Green" and "Green Middle East" initiatives, announced by the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.



He also discussed with the participants a number of influential issues around the world, foremost of which is the Saudi initiative to end the Yemeni crisis and reach a comprehensive political solution that includes a comprehensive ceasefire under the supervision of the UN.



Prince Faisal noted the positive results of the formation of the Yemeni Presidential Command Council and the aspirations of the Kingdom and the rest of the countries in the region and the world for the Yemeni people to enjoy a prosperous and stable future.



He underscored the importance of calling on the international community to confront the terrorist militias backed by Iran, which pose a real danger to the people of the region and the world.

