Doha, Qatar: Head of Mission at the Embassy of Poland in Qatar, H E Tomasz Sadzinski highlighted that Poland has assumed presidency of the Council of the European Union for the next six months, and outlined the nation’s vision for the role amidst a backdrop of global uncertainty.

He identified the erosion of the rules-based international order and Russia’s aggression against Ukraine as critical challenges. The Embassy of Poland in Qatar hosted a reception on Sunday to mark the country’s leading role in the European bloc until the end of June.

The event was attended by a significant number of diplomats, representatives of the Qatari and Polish business communities, local universities and media. During the gathering, held at Park Hyatt Doha hotel, Sadzinski outlined the ambitious agenda and key priorities that Poland aims to achieve during its presidency.

Poland commemorated the 20th anniversary of its European Union membership last year, a milestone achieved following the fall of communist rule in 1989 and a success story of European integration.

Sadzinski, speaking at the event, emphasised Poland’s success in recent decades in implementing effective political and economic reforms, building robust institutions, and creating a business-friendly legal environment.

These efforts, he highlighted, have propelled Poland to become the world’s 21st-largest exporter, with its share in global exports reaching a record 1.6% in 2023, higher than Brazil’s or Saudi Arabia’s. “Poland’s GDP growth over the past three decades has been second only to China’s, underscoring the nation’s economic resilience and progress.” Sadzinski also noted that Polish businesses are increasingly expanding their global footprint, with their foreign investments reaching $10.5bn in 2023 alone.

Talking about the key areas and priorities of the Polish presidency, he said Poland aims to strengthen multifaceted security across external and internal affairs, information security, and European defence initiatives. “We are ready to contribute more to European security as Poland is committed to bolstering its defence budget, projected to reach $47bn in 2025, equivalent to 4.7% of GDP,” he emphasised.

The Polish diplomat reaffirmed Poland’s dedication to supporting Ukraine and maintaining a robust sanctions policy toward Russia and Belarus. “Additionally, Poland will work to enhance transatlantic relations, including partnerships with NATO, the US, the UK, and other allies like South Korea and Japan.” On regional cooperation, he pointed out that Poland will work to strengthen the EU’s strategic partnerships with neighbouring countries and organisations such as the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). He also commended the efforts to achieve ceasefire agreement in Gaza, praising the tireless diplomatic endeavours made by Qatar, USA and Egypt over the past 15 months.

On energy and economic stability, Sadzinski stressed that Poland has championed energy security within the EU, fostering a transition to sustainable alternatives. For Poland the first delivery of LNG from Qatar in 2015 was a milestone.

Among the Polish presidency priority, he underlined that it will prioritise ensuring healthy and accessible food supplies while supporting European farmers through versatile policies. “It will also address the EU’s dependency on medical supplies and active pharmaceutical ingredients, aiming to boost domestic production and diversify supply chains. Mental health, particularly among children and young people, will be a central focus as the EU navigates the challenges posed by digitalisation.

“The presidency will also emphasise the resilience of EU businesses, particularly 32 million small and medium enterprises in the Union, by addressing challenges related to climate change, digital transformation, and global protectionist practices. Poland seeks to simplify regulations, reduce bureaucratic hurdles, and support energy and food security,” he added.

Ambassador of the European Union to Qatar, H E Cristian Tudor, said the EU is committed to addressing unresolved conflicts that threaten global stability and undermine credibility. He said, “Our security and prosperity are intrinsically linked to the stability of our neighbours. Under the leadership of the new European Commission, the EU is determined to tackle global challenges through decisive action, reinforcing its commitment to peace and stability in the region.”

According to Tudor, the EU key priorities include advancing the green transition, achieving carbon neutrality, fostering innovation, and driving digital transformation. “These goals aim to shape not only Europe’s future but also global progress.” He noted that the partnerships are at the core of these efforts, and Qatar has been identified as a vital collaborator in renewable energy, technology, and sustainable development.

“Qatar has been recognised as a key strategic partner, with recent developments underscoring the importance of this relationship.” He pointed out that the first-ever EU-GCC summit, held during Qatar’s chairmanship of the Gulf Cooperation Council, was highlighted as a historic milestone that sets the stage for deeper collaboration in the years ahead.

The EU aims to build on this progress, broadening and deepening its partnership with Qatar in critical areas such as energy security, sustainability, and economic development, the envoy underlined.

